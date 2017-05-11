General Election 2017 - candidate list Arfon

The full list of candidates standing in the General Election on Arfon has now been announced.



Arfon residents will have the choice of choosing one of either:



Hywel Williams - Plaid Cymru.



Mary Griffiths Clarke - Welsh Labour

Calum Dafydd Davies - Welsh Liberal Democrats.

Phillippa Claire Parry - Welsh Conservatives Party.



The deadline to register to vote is Monday, May 22. Anyone who is not yet registered to vote should apply now at www.gov.uk/registertovote. Anyone who was registered to vote at the EU Referendum; or has registered to vote at local elections in May does not need to re-register in order to take part in the 2017 General Election.



The deadline to apply for a postal vote is 5pm, Tuesday, May 23.



The deadline to apply for a proxy vote, where a voter nominates a trusted person to cast a vote on their behalf, is 5pm, Wednesday, May 31



On polling day, Thursday June 8, polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm.



Information about voting at this election is available at www.yourvotematters.co.uk



