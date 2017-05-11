Who will you be voting for in the Anglesey General Election?

The full list of candidates standing in the General Election on Anglesey has now been announced.



Voters will have the choice of choosing one of the following:

Tomos Dafydd Davies - Welsh Consevative Party

Sarah May Jackson - Welsh Liberal Democrats

James Nicholas Turner UK Independence Party (UKIP)

Albert Owen - Welsh Labour

Ieuan Wyn Jones - Plaid Cymru.

The deadline to register to vote is Monday, May 22. Anyone who is not yet registered to vote should apply now at www.gov.uk/registertovote. Anyone who was registered to vote at the EU Referendum; or has registered to vote at local elections in May does not need to re-register in order to take part in the 2017 General Election.

The deadline to apply for a postal vote is 5pm, Tuesday, May 23.

The deadline to apply for a proxy vote, where a voter nominates a trusted person to cast a vote on their behalf, is 5pm, Wednesday, May 31.

On polling day, Thursday, June 8, polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm.

Information about voting at this election is available at www.yourvotematters.co.uk

