REVIEW: Rock and roll quartet take Llandudno audience back in time

AUDIENCES were transported back in time during the opening night of Million Dollar Quartet in Llandudno for a celebration of the rocking 50s.

The musical, set around a famous jam session on December 4 1956, featuring four rock and roll legends Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis, was a treat for the ears and eyes and definitely a musical to get your feet tapping from the first beat.

The cast were exceptionally talented and it was a delight to see both realistic actors and superb musicianship.

Ashley Carruthers, playing Jerry Lee Lewis, was outstanding. He showed the musician’s energetic side and eagerness to make himself known in the industry, whilst adding comic humour to the production.

Jason Donovan took on the role of the charismatic record producer Sam Philips, who brings order to the cast – reigning them in when needed and whilst the musical isn’t heavily based on a storyline, Philips acts as a narrator telling the stories of how he found the four rock and roll superstars and brought them to recognition using flashbacks or monologue scenes.

This show is all about the music with more than 20 legendary hits taken from this era which defined changed music history.

Million Dollar Quartet includes classic renditions of Blue Suede Shoes, Long Tall Sally and Great Balls of Fire to name but a few.

There was a stunning all-cast acoustic performance of Peace In The Valley (For Me) which received praise from the audience and the only female lead in the cast, Katie Ray playing Dyanne – Elvis’ then girlfriend, performed a passionate version of Fever.

A performance of I Walk The Line from Robbie Durham as Johnny Cash was also performed with ease and with a voice that sounded much like the legend himself and a rendition of See You Later Alligator from Carl Perkins played by Matthew Wycliffe found audiences on their feet.

So if you love fifties, rock and roll and appreciate great musicianship, this production is perfect for reliving an era of show-stopping music.

For tickets for Million Dollar Quartet, at Venue Cymru until May 13, visit www.venuecymru.co.uk or phone the box office on 01492 872000