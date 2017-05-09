Welsh Alliance round-up: Red hot McGonigle fires champions Glantraeth to successive draws

DIVISION One champions Glantraeth continued their unbeaten end to the season with a 2-2 draw at one-time rivals Llandudno Junction.

The Railwaymen took control early on and led on 23 minutes courtesy of a fine effort from Dean Seager, before the visitors levelled matters on the half hour mark when the prolific Corrig McGonigle broke free and finished well.

The home side went ahead again after the break with Sam Sinkinson converted from the penalty spot, but the lethal McGonigle was on hand to equalise again on 78 minutes to ensure both sides had something to show for their efforts.

They followed this up with a 1-1 stalemate at Pwllheli, where hotshot McGonigle was on target yet again.

Llangefni Town were unfortunate not to claim three points as they were held 2-2 at St Asaph City.

The Saints began the game on the front foot and they were rewarded for their fine start when Jake Walker finished well following a period of sustained pressure. Gradually the visitors began to see more of the ball and they seized the initiative after the interval with two goals in as many minutes to turn the game on its head.

Craig Evans was the first to find the net when he finished calmly on 53 minutes, before Cory Sinnott broke clear and found the net immediately following the restart. Credit to the home side, they continued to press and got their deserved equaliser on 79 minutes courtesy of the prolific Walker to ensure they went home with a share of the spoils.

A brace from Rob Daniels was the highlight of Nantlle Vale’s 5-1 rout over Trearddur Bay, while goals from Allan Mark Owen and James Phillips gave Llanrug United a 2-1 triumph at Llandyrnog United.