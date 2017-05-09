Bangor City now one step away from Europe after Newtown play-off success

BANGOR City are now within touching distance of European football after a thrilling 3-2 playoff win over Newtown.

The Citizens managed to pick themselves up after letting a two-goal lead slip in a scintillating opening quarter, and Gary Taylor-Fletcher’s side host Cardiff Met on Saturday (17.15pm) with a place in the Europa League qualifying stages up for grabs.

The caretaker boss, said: “The main thing is that we have got into the final and thankfully we’ve done that.

“We started the game so well but as soon as we went two-up we seemed to get a bit complacent and switched off, and to be fair to them they have cut us apart at times.

“I challenged the lads to be more ruthless and show more desire in the second half, and they responded really well as I felt that we showed them a bit too much respect at times in the first 45 minutes.

“This week is all about preparing now to make sure that we iron out the problems that I saw against Newtown, and we are going to make sure that complacency does not become an issue again as we look to get ourselves back into Europe.”

The hosts came out flying and were rewarded for their positive start on five minutes when Taylor-Fletcher headed home a Daniel Nardiello cross to open the scoring.

Things got even better for City on 11 minutes when Nardiello doubled their advantage when he was put through on goal, leaving Chris Hughes’ men shell-shocked after a blistering start.

Credit to the Robins, they regrouped quickly and got themselves back into the contest soon after when Luke Boundford prodded home from close range, and they stunned the home side further on 26 minutes when Neil Mitchell found space and finished well.

Chances came and went for both sides for the remainder of the contest, but the Citizens got their noses in-front again on 75 minutes when skipper Gary Roberts curled a superb effort into the corner to seal the triumph.

“It is going to be a very tough game against Cardiff, who are a young and hungry side that have enjoyed success this season,” added Taylor-Fletcher.

“They like to get the ball down and play and have a lot of energy to their play, so it is going to be a difficult one for us.”