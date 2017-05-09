Top scorer Jamie Breese pens new Caernarfon Town deal

TOP scorer Jamie Bresse will return to Caernarfon Town for another season after penning a new deal.

The much-lauded striker, who netted 21 league goals last term, has dismissed rumours linking him with a move to a Welsh Premier League side to lead Town’s title tilt next season.

Canaries boss Iwan Williams, said: “Jamie was one of the first players I identified to come in and join me when I took over at the Oval two years ago and he has remained by my side ever since.

“He’s become a huge favourite amongst the supporters and rightly so. For a striker, his game isn’t all about scoring goals, his work rate and work ethic is amongst the best I’ve witnessed throughout my career in football and I believe that it’s the main reason why the Cofi Army have taken to him so much.

“Although collectively last season we haven’t reached the same heights as our title winning term Breesy has still finished second in the Huws Gray scoring charts with 21 goals whilst finding the net 27 times in all competitions which is a good return, although he will tell you himself that he wanted more.

“Jamie again attracted a lot of interest from Welsh Premier League clubs since the season drew to a close which could have easily turned his head but in Jamie’s words, there is no other club he’d rather play for, and that to me is exactly what you want to hear from a player of his calibre.”