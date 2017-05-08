Rimmington stars as champions Llandudno down Bangor

CHAMPIONS Llandudno produced the result of the season so far with a stunning 26-run win at early pacesetters Bangor.

Jack Rimmington’s side bounced back from a disappointing defeat at surprise package Denbigh in fine style, and they will take their positive momentum into Saturday’s clash with Connah’s Quay at The Oval.

Despite losing opener Robin Smith early on when he was clean bowled by overseas sensation Francois Mostert for eight, the visitors made an impressive start thanks to double figure knocks from Danial Evans (19) and Lewis Jones (26), who was filling in for teenage sensation Will Sissons due to his commitments with Rydal Penrhos School.

Ajay Dhawan made just five before he was ousted by Andy Williams (2-31), and the skipper made a good start until he was caught playing a Nadeem Rehman delivery when on 18.

All-rounder Rhydian Morgan then tipped the scales in the away side’s favour with a superb half century, and was eventually stumped off a Syed Aslam ball after making 52 from 67 deliveries.

Matthew Jones (19) was the only other Lion to make a significant score as they set a target of 189-9 from their 50 overs.

The home run chase began poorly as Rimmington tore through the top order, removing Gwilyn Jones (3), Rehman (16) and Sion Evans (40) on his way to superb figures of 6-40 from 12 overs.

Mostert fell two short of his half century before he became Rimmington’s latest victim, and skipper Rob Marshall made 27 before he was trapped lbw from an Evans delivery.

Bangor’s lower order were undone by Evans (3-3) and Rimmington as they fell short of their required target, eventually finishing all out for 163 from 46.5 overs.