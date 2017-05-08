Llandudno assistant Eardley departs for Caernarfon Town

LLANDUDNO have received a blow with the news that assistant manager Sean Eardley has left the club.

The much-respected staff member has decided to join Huws Gray Alliance outfit Caernarfon Town, ending a long association with Alan Morgan’s men.

Eardley has been part of the senior management since 2014 and has contributed to Tudno’s successful promotion to the Welsh Premier League, and reaching the heights of Europa League football with a third placed finish in our debut season.

He said: “I'd just like to place on record my thanks to the board at Llandudno Football Club, in particular Rob Ford, Grant Montgomery, and Doz Langley who have dealt with this transition, and without them this fresh challenge would not be made possible to me.

“On to the new challenge and it's one I'm relishing, having a manager and friend like Iwan (Williams) show faith and belief in me is fantastic.

“I want to play a part next season in helping Caernarfon Town gain promotion to the Welsh Premier League, which after seeing them play and knowing the passion that their fans show, is a place they rightly deserve to be.

“I look forward to working with the players, management team, and more importantly become settled in the new surroundings at the Oval, getting to know the people who make the club tick, as this is vital at every club."

Eardley will remain in his roles within the club’s Football In The Community and U19’s Manager for next season.