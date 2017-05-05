No party gains overall control in Anglesey

NO PARTY is in overall control of Anglesey’s county council following the local elections on Thursday, May 4.

Although Plaid Cymru increased its majority, gaining two seats over the independents, it was unable to gain an ultimate majority during the Isle of Anglesey County Council election.

However, Plaid is still the largest group on the island's authority and has 14 of the 30 seats.

The balance of power is now Plaid Cymru 14, Independents 13, Labour 2 and Liberal Democrats 1. The turnout of voters on Anglesey was 45.9%, down from 51% in the last ocal election.

In Gwynedd, Plaid held its majority, with 41 seats, Llais Gwynedd won six and independents got 26. Labour and Liberal Democrats had one each.

There were a few shock results for Anglesey, as Jeff Evans, Independent in the Ynys Gybi ward, lost his seat to Labour’s Arwel Roberts.

Other new faces to the county council include the outspoken former Holyhead town councillor Shaun Redmond gaining 673 votes – a 14% share and Glyn Haynes Welsh Labour from Holyhead, just behind, with 625 and 13%. New to the Twrcelyn ward was independent Richard Griffiths.

In Bro Aberffraw, the former council leader Bryan Owen Independent made a comeback, with a majority of six over Dilwyn Griffiths PC and Peter Rogers, Independent came in first.

This proved a blow for Plaid Cymru, shiting the balance of power and the defeat came amid reports that Plaid Cymru had been denied a recount, despite Dilwyn Griffiths, gaining 539 votes, only six votes away from independent’s Bryan Griffith’s result of 545.

The final Anglesey, count which came in just after 3pm, was for the Bro Rhosyr ward and Eric Wyn Jones and Dafydd Roberts both giving another win to independents.

At time of press: In the town council elections results were: Amlwch: John Byast, Helen Hughes, Julie Ann Hughes, Meg Roberts, Mike Roberts and Holyhead: Porthyfelin: Adrienne Edwards, Richard Parry and Alan Williams.