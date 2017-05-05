Local Elections: Arfon results

New Councillors have been elected for the Arfon area in Gwynedd.

The election count for Arfon Councillors took place at Caernarfon today and as a result, your new Councillors are:

Arllechwedd – Dafydd Meurig (Plaid Cymru)

Bethel – Sion Jones (Labour) kept his seat with 514 votes.

Cadnant – Cemlyn Rees Williams (Plaid Cymru) wins with 263 votes.

Cwm Y Glo – Berwyn Parry (Plaid Cymru) wins with 231 votes.

Deiniol – Steve Collings (Plaid Cymru)

Deiniolen – Elfed Williams (Plaid Cymru)

Dewi – Gareth Roberts (Plaid Cymru) wins with 266 votes.

Garth – Huw Gruffydd Wyn Jones (Plaid Cymru) beat Lesley Day (Independent) to the seat with 136 votes.

Gerlan – Paul Rowlinson (Plaid Cymru) wins with 439 votes.

Glyder – Elin Walker Jones (Plaid Cymru)

Hendre – It was a historical moment to decide the Councillor who would represent this ward. Richard Medwyn Hughes (Independent) tied with John Wynn Jones (Plaid Cymru) on 132 votes each. The winner was decided when Dilwyn Williams pulled Richard Mewdyn Hughes’ name out of a pot.

Hirael – Keith Jones (Independent) wins with 216 votes.

Llanberis – Kevin Morris Jones (Independent) wins with 519 votes.

Llanllyfni - Craig ab Iago (Plaid Cymru) kept his seat with 245 votes.

Llanrug – Charles Wyn Jones (Plaid Cymru)

Llanwnda – Aeron Maldwyn Jones (Llais Gwynedd) retains his seat with 481 votes.

Marchog – Nigel Pickavance and Dylan Fernley (both Independent) won the seats here with 376 and 257 votes respectively.

Menai (Bangor) – Two young Councillors, Mair Rowlands and Catrin Wager (both Plaid Cymru) win seats with 218 and 175 votes respectively.

Menai (Caernarfon) – Ioan Ceredig Thomas (Plaid Cymru) retains his seat with 568 votes.

Ogwen – Rheinallt Puw (Plaid Cymru) wins with 355 votes.

Peblig - A very close call as Jason Parry (Independent) beat present Councillor Tudor Owen by 311 votes to 308, with 8 votes rejected.

Penisarwaun – Elwyn Jones (Independent) beat Plaid Cymru’s Hefin Williams with 335 votes.

Pentir – Menna Baines (Plaid Cymru)

Penygroes – Judith Humphreys (Plaid Cymru) wins with 512 votes.

Seiont – Cai Larsen (Plaid Cymru) wins a seat with 282 votes, as does Roy Owen (Independent) with 563 votes

Talysarn – Dilwyn Lloyd (Independent) retains his seat with 377 votes.

Tregarth a Mynydd Llandygai – Dafydd Owen (Plaid Cymru)

Waunfawr – Edgar Wyn Owen (Plaid Cymru) wins with 288 votes.

Y Bontnewydd – Peter Garlick (Independent) wins with 361 votes.

Y Felinheli – Gareth Wyn Griffith (Plaid Cymru)

Y Groeslon – Eric Merfyn Jones (Independent) wins with 564 votes.

Plaid Cymru dominated the overall voting in the area with 21 councillors being voted in.

Independent has 10 representatives whilst Labour and Llais Gwynedd have just the one representative each.