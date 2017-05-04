Anglesey local election results - LIVE

Published date: 04 May 2017 |
Published by: Dale Spridgeon
Read more articles by Dale Spridgeon

 

LIVE: 
 
Results for the Isle of Anglesey County Council elections:
 
Your new councillors are:
 
BRO RHOSYR - Last result
 
Dafydd Roberts Ind
 
Eric Wyn Jones Ind
 
BRO ABERFFRAW 
 
Peter Rogers Ind
 
Bryan Owen Ind
 
TALYBOLION
 
Kenneth P. Hughes Ind
 
Llinos Medi Huws PC
 
John Griffith PC
 
SEIRIOL
 
Lewis Davies PC
 
Carwyn Jones PC
 
Alun Roberts PC
 
YNYS GYBI
 
Trefor Lloyd Hughes (Plaid) - seat held 
 
Dafydd Rhys Thomas (Ind) - seat held 
 
Arwel Roberts Lab
 
LLIGWY
 
Margaret Murley Roberts (Ind)
 
Ieuan Williams (Ind)
 
Vaughan Hughes (PC)
 
 
LLIFON:
 
Gwilym O Jones, Ind.
 
Richard Dew, Ind.
 
CAERGYBI:
 
Bob Llewelyn Jones, Independent,
 
Shaun James Redmond Independent,
 
Glyn Haynes Welsh Labour
 
AETHWY:
 
Meirion Jones PC 
 
Robin Williams PC
 
Alun Mummery PC
 
CANOLBARTH MÔN:
 
Nicola Roberts PC 
 
Dylan Rees PC
 
Bob Parry PC 
 
TWRCELYN:
 
Aled M. Jones
 
LD Richard O. Jones Ind 
 
Richard Griffiths Ind 
 
TOWN COUNCIL Elections results Include:
 
Holyhead town council results: Porthyfelin: Adrienne Edwards, Richard Parry and Alan Williams.

Amlwch town council results: John Byast, Helen Hughes, Julie Ann Hughes, Meg Roberts and Mike Roberts

