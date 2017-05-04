Anglesey local election results - LIVE

LIVE:
Results for the Isle of Anglesey County Council elections:
Your new councillors are:
BRO RHOSYR - Last result
Dafydd Roberts Ind
Eric Wyn Jones Ind
BRO ABERFFRAW
Peter Rogers Ind
Bryan Owen Ind
TALYBOLION
Kenneth P. Hughes Ind
Llinos Medi Huws PC
John Griffith PC
SEIRIOL
Lewis Davies PC
Carwyn Jones PC
Alun Roberts PC
YNYS GYBI
Trefor Lloyd Hughes (Plaid) - seat held
Dafydd Rhys Thomas (Ind) - seat held
Arwel Roberts Lab
LLIGWY
Margaret Murley Roberts (Ind)
Ieuan Williams (Ind)
Vaughan Hughes (PC)
LLIFON:
Gwilym O Jones, Ind.
Richard Dew, Ind.
CAERGYBI:
Bob Llewelyn Jones, Independent,
Shaun James Redmond Independent,
Glyn Haynes Welsh Labour
AETHWY:
Meirion Jones PC
Robin Williams PC
Alun Mummery PC
CANOLBARTH MÔN:
Nicola Roberts PC
Dylan Rees PC
Bob Parry PC
TWRCELYN:
Aled M. Jones
LD Richard O. Jones Ind
Richard Griffiths Ind
TOWN COUNCIL Elections results Include:
Holyhead town council results: Porthyfelin: Adrienne Edwards, Richard Parry and Alan Williams.
Amlwch town council results: John Byast, Helen Hughes, Julie Ann Hughes, Meg Roberts and Mike Roberts