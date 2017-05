COUNTING has begun in the 2017 Isle of Anglesey County Council local elections.

Dr Gwynne Jones announced that the Ynys Môn count was underway, the first anticipated results will be for the Aethwy, Caergybi, Canolbarth Môn and Twrcelyn wards.

They will be followed by Llifon, Lligwy, Ynys Gybi, Seiriol, Talybolion, Bro Rhosyr, Bro Aberffraw

The last council election on Anglesey was in 2013. There are 65 candidates fighting for one of the 30 available seats.