CONCERNS have been raised for two missing North Wales teenagers.

Kayla Eckersley, 15, is described as being five foot two inches tall, slim, with blonde hair.

North Wales Police believe she could be with Jack Jones who is also missing from Amlwch. Jack is five foot four inches tall, slim, with dark hair.

Anyone with information relating to Kayla and Jack's whereabouts is asked to contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting reference 17966.

Missing: Jack Jones, left, and Kayla Eckersley