Llandegfan football club ‘will rise again' despite attack by vandals

A VILLAGE football club’s plans to reform are back on track.



Llandegfan Antelope FC disbanded three years ago but to help it to relaunch, builders’ merchants chain Huws Gray donated nearly £500 worth of materials.



However, when members of the club arrived at the changing rooms on April 1, they discovered somebody had broken in and smashed the windows.



They had also stolen paint, which they had spread over the walls, and broken the goalposts.



The club said in a statement on its Facebook page at the time: “It’s absolutely gut-wrenching when you team up with a few friends to try and get a football club going again in the village, mainly for the kids, but also the community in general, and some lowlife decides to ruin it for us all.”



Police were informed but as yet no arrests have been made.



Despite the vandals’ attack, the club is recruiting players and staff ahead of the 2017-18 season and hoping to attract help froml ocal businesses.



Meanwhile, painting and restoration work has begun on the changing rooms.



An open day session was held for prospective players was held on the David Hughes sports field in Menai Bridge on Tuesday.



This was followed by a short meeting to discuss future plans for the club.



Coach and former player Jordan Love said: “Seeing over 20 individuals from different areas turn up was a nice surprise and it’s a sign of just how well we’re doing in terms of trying to get the club back up and running.



“A village of Llandegfan’s size should not be without a football club for so long and hopefully now if all these lads decide to sign the registration forms and we get our own pitch sorted out, we can get started as soon as possible.



The club will be holding a juniors open day at Llandegfan Primary School from 11.30am this Saturday. It will be looking to recruit for age groups from under-eight to under-16



It is also looking for new committee members. – specifically two chairmen, two secretaries, two treasurers and a safeguarding officer.



Jordan said: “We’re looking for as much help as we can – be it from locals willing to help out or businesses who want to come on board and support us in any way they can.”



For more information, visit the the club’s Facebook page, Llandeganfootballclub or call 07702 128947.

