INTERVIEW: Entertainment star Jason Donovan returns to Llandudno staring in Million Dollar Quartet

AHEAD of the Million Dollar Quartet hit musical coming to Llandudno next week the Pioneer spoke to entertainment star Jason Donovan who will be staring in the stage show.

The week long-run at Llandudno’s Venue Cymru from May 8 to 13 will feature the Australian star known for his role as Scott Robinson on TV soap Neighbours and stage show performances including Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, The Rocky Horror Show and Priscilla Queen of the Desert.

Donovan will take on the legendary record producer Sam Phillips in this rock ‘n’ roll production.

Philips was the the man who brought the four recording icons Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis Presley together to create music history.

Million Dollar Quartet has toured up and down the UK and Donovan, who has recently had a short break from the production said he was excited to be back on the road.

“It’s eight shows a week which is always quite taxing but it’s a great show. It's a small cast, a small and talented bunch of people. We are a close team. I've been away for a bit so I hope they've missed me!

"I don’t really get nervous, I go through my lines before a show and think about what I have to do and go for a walk."

The role of American musician, businessman, record executive and music producer Sam Philips

“They came to me to take on the part. I know the casting director and it kind of happened that way.

"I was sort of prepared for it. There was so much to learn but I think the character comes out of that learning process.”

Asking Donovan how he found picking up the American accent he laughed: "Well I'm quite good at an Australian accent! Sam had a South American accent so it's quite musical in a way."

Donovan visited Llandudno in 2014 starring in Priscilla Queen of The Desert and he admitted he's looking forward to returning.

"The audiences are fantastic in Llandudno and it will be lovely to be by the beach especially at this time of year!”

Asking Donovan to name three reasons why audiences should come along to the show in Llandudno he answered: “Entertainment, drama and me!”

Million Dollar Quartet contains more than 20 legendary rock ‘n’ roll hits, including Blue Suede Shoes, Hound Dog, I Walk The Line and Great Balls of Fire.

For further information or to book tickets for the Million Dollar Quartet visit www.venuecymru.co.uk or phone 01492 872000

