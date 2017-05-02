Bangor City receive boost ahead of play-off clash as Jones nominated for major award

BANGOR City will go in the search of playoff glory this weekend when they host in-form Newtown on Saturday (2.30pm).

The Citizens, who have enjoyed a rollercoaster campaign that has seen three managers depart since last summer, take on the red-hot Robins who enjoyed a dramatic Second Phase turnaround in form under the guidance of talented young boss Chris Hughes.

Interim manager Gary Taylor-Fletcher is expecting a battle against the mid-Wales side, who they have beaten 2-1 on the two occasions they have played each other this term.

He said: “Newtown are going to be a very tough test for us as they are scoring for fun at the moment, and we must take control early on as they are going to fancy their chances.

“Hopefully we will get four or five bodies back this week so that should give me a welcome headache in terms of who I put back into the team, which is going to be a massive help.”

There was good news for the club this week with the news that midfield livewire Henry Jones has been nominated for the Young Player of the Year Award alongside Llandudno’s James Joyce and Anthony Stephens of Bala Town.

Jones is a product of the Swansea City Academy graduating through the Under-18 and Under-21 ranks at the Liberty Stadium.

He was scouted by the Swans aged eight and was rewarded with his first professional contract in 2011 before signing for the Citizens in August 2016 following his release.

During the campaign Jones played 27 times, scoring 10 goals making him the clubs second top scorer behind Daniel Nardiello.

He also picked up the October Player of the Month award which saw the young midfielder played in three of Bangor's four Dafabet WPL matches plus twice in the Nathaniel MG Cup, and managed to get himself on the score-sheet two times which included the winning goal against fierce rivals Rhyl in the live Sgorio encounter.