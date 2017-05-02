Welsh Alliance round-up: Glantraeth finally crowned Division One champions

GLANTRAETH have finally got their hands on the Division One title after a 2-1 win at Greenfield.

The long-time leaders got the three points they needed to secure the honour, and now all that stands in their way of a tilt at the Huws Gray Alliance is meeting the right ground criteria.

A nervy start saw them fall behind on 34 minutes courtesy of a Tom Carney strike, but they dusted themselves off after the break and got their noses in-front thanks to efforts from Corrig McGonigle and Neil Hughes, who prodded home a minute from time.

They were presented with the title on Bank Holiday Monday following their 2-0 triumph over St Asaph City, which saw the prolific McGonigle add to his impressive tally with another two-goal salvo for his efforts.

Llangefni Town remain in the hunt for a top-three finish after securing a 3-2 win over Penrhyndeudraeth.

Despite falling behind to a Tom Smith effort on eight minutes, the hosts took charge of proceedings soon after, with goals from Craig Roberts, Iwan Jones and Paul Rowlands enough to take them to within one point of Llanrug United with a game in hand.

United themselves missed the chance to gain ground on second as they suffered a 3-1 defeat to in-form Llandyrnog United.

Gavin Jones gave the home side the lead after the break on 52 minutes, only for hot shot Mark Roberts to level for Ryan Harden’s men on 57.

An own goal on 59 minutes put the visitors ahead for the first time, and a Billy Holmes rocket on 82 sealed their victory.

In Division Two, Amlwch Town were unable to prevent Llandudno Albion from sealing the Division Two title as they fell to a 2-1 loss.