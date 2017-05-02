Caernarfon Town retain Huws Gray Cup with Flint Town United success

CAERNARFON Town ended their season with some silverware after beating Flint Town United 3-0 to retain the Huws Gray Cup.

Iwan Williams’ side were comfortable winners on the day to claim back-to-back successes in the competition, giving them plenty of reason for optimism ahead of their title at promotion next term.

The Silkmen started the game on the front foot and almost went ahead early on when an effort from Andrew Brown narrowly missed the target following a deflection from Clive Williams.

Gradually the Cofis began to impose themselves on proceedings, and they broke the deadlock after 15 minutes when Danny Brookwell rounded off a fine team move involving Jamie Breese and Darren Thomas.

Things got even better for last season’s champions soon after Jay Gibbs arrived right on time to fire a header past Ben Jones after more fine approach play, this time from skipper Nathan Craig and Brookwell.

The Canaries were now in complete control and missed a host of chances to add a third soon after, with Gibbs, Thomas and Breese all wasting good opportunities during a dominant spell of possession.

After the break saw United attempt to find a route back into the game with Shaun Beck forcing Alex Ramsay into a smart stop, but despite their improved performance, they found the Cofis’ rearguard a tough nut to crack which resulted in very little being created.

Kevin Lloyd entered the fray midway through the half, and the Caernarfon-born striker sealed the victory with only his second touch when he tapped the ball in from two yards after being set up by Thomas.

Brookwell and Jamie Roberts almost secured a fourth for a rampant Town late on, while Kyle Smith was denied a consolation after his effort was superbly tipped away by Ramsay.