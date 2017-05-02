Caernarfon Town skipper Craig agrees new deal

CAERNARFON Town have received a huge boost with the news that captain Nathan Craig has agreed an extension with the club.

The former Welsh Under 21 international and ex-Everton professional has represented his home town club for the past three seasons and has been one of the side’s shining lights during a successful renaissance for the club.

Manager Iwan Williams, said: “Nathan has been by my side throughout my tenure at the club and his professionalism epitomises the type of outlook I wanted to bring to Caernarfon.

“His quality from set pieces alone is a threat for anyone and to score nineteen goals whilst playing the majority of the season at left back is an unbelievable statistic in itself.

“He’s our club captain and a fantastic ambassador for this football club, and is someone who is highly respected in the game.

“The work he does with the Football in the Community aspect is continually growing and with us now securing the Domestic Licence, keeping Nathan means we’ll have a great chance of challenging for the Huws Gray Alliance title next season.

“Nathan and I have spoken at lengths on how we’ll make improvements on last season and the type of attitude we must bring into pre-season. We share the same vision and are both clearly aligned and driven to get this club back to the Welsh Premier League.”