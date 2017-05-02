Pontypridd face pitch concerns ahead of RGC showdown

PONTYPRIDD have made contingency plans if they are unable to play their Principality Premiership game against RGC at Sardis Road on Saturday.

The club's pitch has been undergoing tests ever since visiting Merthyr players complained of suffering burns after playing on the 3G surface in a fixture earlier on in the campaign.

Training and six-a-side football has recently been allowed but no contact rugby has been played since the game.

A club statement, said: "Numerous and extensive tests have been carried out.

"Testing on the pitch will take place on Tuesday and Thursday [May 2 and 4], with a final decision to be made on Thursday whether a full contact game of rugby can take place.

"The club is making contingency plans to utilise another venue if needed, but remain hopeful that the green light will be given to resume playing rugby at Sardis Road."

Ponty also stated that they have held discussions with the manufacturers of the surface, the Welsh Rugby Union and World Rugby about the problem.