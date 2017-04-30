St Asaph hammered at title chasing Menai Bridge

A POOR batting display was the catalyst behind St Asaph’s resounding eight-wicket reverse at title chasing Menai Bridge.

The North Wales Premier Division outfit were unable to build on their opening day success against Llanrwst, and Will Ryan’s men will look to get back to winning ways this Saturday when they host Hawarden Park.

The visitors made a poor start after being put into bat, with impressive bowler Zach Ringrose taking the scalps of Nathaniel Scott (17), Danny Ryan (8) and Matt Ryan (4) on his way to sublime figures of 4-37 from almost ten overs.

The city side then lost their captain when he was run out by Gethin Long after making just four, while Paul Fleming provided some resistance with a knock of 17 until he was caught by Arwel Thomas from an Ashley Wood delivery.

Wood proceeded to steam through the lower order to end the day on 3-3 as the away side were all out for 88 from 23.5 overs, with Jason Foulkes the only other player to hit double digits with a contribution of 15.

Despite losing opener Jack Gower early on when he was trapped lbw by Foulkes, the hosts made short work of reaching their target, thanks in no small part to an unbeaten 38 off 59 balls from newly appointed skipper Dion Holden.

The captain was aided by Arwel Thomas, who hit a quick-fire 21 before he became North’s only victim of the afternoon as Bridge reached their target for the loss of two wickets from 20 overs.

Holden’s men are one point clear of fierce rivals Bangor at the summit following their 100 per cent start to the season, while the Elwy Grove Park side lie in fourth spot.