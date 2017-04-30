Beaumaris lifeboat crew called out three times in one afternoon

AN Anglesey lifeboat had a busy afternoon when one call out turned into three separate incidents on Saturday, April 29.

The UK Coastguard paged the crew of the Beaumaris Inshore Atlantic 85 Lifeboat, the Annette Mary Liddington, at 1.23 pm. Seven minutes later she was launched.

According to lifeboat spokesperson JohnPulford: “Unbeknown to the crew, they would have to deal with a further two incidents before being able to return to the lifeboat boathouse.”

The initial request was to assist a 14 foot motor launch that had broken down on the West side of Plas Menai.

Whilst on passage, the lifeboat and crew encountered a second boat, an overturned dinghy, floating in the water on the Caernarfon side of the Britannia Bridge.

It appeared the boat was not occupied. The lifeboat crew made enquiries from vessels in the area, but nothing suspicious was reported."

As the dinghy presented no danger to other vessels, the lifeboat went on to assist the original vessel, which was able to restart its engine.

It was able to proceed, with the lifeboat as escort, to a location near Caernarfon, as requested by the crew.

The Beauaris lifeboat crew were about to return to the location of the dinghy, when it received another report from a rigid inflatable boat, that another craft had suffered engine failure near Britannia Bridge.

The lifeboat located the vessel and towed her to a safe mooring at Port Dinorwic.

The lifeboat then returned to the unoccupied dinghy and took this small boat ashore above the tide line advising the coastguard of the precise latitude and longitude for the craft.

Finally the lifeboat returned to station at 3.40 pm being washed down, refuelled and prepared for service by 4.15 pm.