Historic locos set to steam back up Snowdon

HISTORIC locos will soon be steaming their way back to the top of Wales’ highest peak to give passengers the chance to see Britain’s best view.

The Snowdon Mountain Railway, which sees over 130,000 visitors a year visit the railway which goes to the top of Snowdon, was scheduled to recommence daily passenger services to the summit from Friday, April 28.

And with trains returning to the peak, the summit building, Hafod Eryri, will also reopen for the summer.

Managers on the heritage railway expect a further influx of passengers this spring wanting to experience the view from the summit, which was recently named the best in the UK.

The start of the summer season on Snowdon will also mark the return of the railway’s Locomotive #5, back in service after 17 years away.

Loco #5 is now the railway’s premier locomotive, following a comprehensive £60,000 refit and refurbishment of the engine, making it the benchmark for all future rebuilds.

Alan Kendall, general manager at Snowdon Mountain Railway, said: “It’s exciting to be getting ready to return to the summit for 2017. We’ve been working hard all winter to prepare the railway and summit building, and there’s some exciting plans for later in the season.

“We were particularly pleased to hear that the view from the top of Snowdon has just been named the UK’s favourite. Of course, rather than having to hike up 1,085m to the summit, the easiest way to experience the UK’s most impressive vista is to relax and take the train.”

With the exception of two World Wars, Snowdon Mountain Railway has run uninterrupted since 1896. It is even occasionally used to help mountain rescue teams working on Snowdon.

Offering a heritage steam service and traditional diesel locomotives, visitors can experience and enjoy the spectacular Welsh mountain scenery as Victorians did in 1896.

The railway is part of Heritage Great Britain plc, a group which owns and manages tourist destinations like Land’s End, John O’Groats and The Needles on the Isle of Wight.

