Magnet used to disable tachograph found during police stops on Anglesey

HGV checks carried out on Anglesey revealed several motoring offences including the discovery and seizure of a magnet used to disable a tachograph.

The multi-agency road safety operation saw officers from the Roads Policing Unit and Commercial Vehicle Unit – which also involve the DVSA (Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency) carry out checks at the weighbridge, off the A55, in Dalar Hir, on Friday, April 28.

More than 20 vehicles were checked, including several HGV’s and vans which saw fines totalling £1,600, given out at the roadside.

One driver has been prohibited for 24 hours for false records after he used a magnet to disable the tacograph recording equipment in the vehicle and had driven for 120km without making a record.

The driver was also issued with a TOR (Traffic Offence Report) for three offences – a speed limiter not restricting vehicle to legal maximum, fail to use record sheet and tachograph not properly fitted.

Two car transporter vehicles were also dealt with as they were found to be exceeding the maximum authorised length (which 18.75 metres). One driver was issued a graduated fixed penalty notice and the other was given a TOR.

Three overloaded vehicles were found and another two vehicles were issued with a PG9 notice for defective break lights and carrying boxes on the front passenger seat which were at risk of falling which could adversely affect the steering and control of the vehicle.

Other offences included number plate offences, a vehicle with no valid MOT and a 19-year-old man was issued with a TOR for speeding after he was caught driving a Mercedes car at 95mph on the A55 – he only passed his test a year ago.

Sergeant Jason Diamond from the Roads Policing Unit said: “The number of offences detected during the operation shows how vital initiatives such as this are, as a number of drivers continue to disregard the law.

“It is shocking and disappointing to think how many drivers have a complete disregard to, not only their own safety but the safety of other road users.

"People are still driving with overloaded vehicles and tacograph offences and despite several publicity notices that we are out and about conducting these types of operations, people continue to ignore our warnings.

He added: “Similar impact days will continue and by working with our partners we will continue to ensure that the roads of North Wales are kept safe.”

As part of the National Carriage of Dangerous Goods Week, April 24 - 30, three vehicles seen to be carrying dangerous goods were also examined.

Three prohibition notices were issued for offences including plates being displayed when hazardous goods were not being carried in scope, missing transport documents, inadequate instructions in writing and inadequate fire extinguishers.