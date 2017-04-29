North Wales Police boss vows to bring more sex offenders to justice

A POLICE boss has vowed to bring more sex offenders to justice.



The pledge from North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Arfon Jones is contained in his new blueprint for policing the region.



Tackling sex abuse in its various forms is one of five priorities in the police and crime plan published by the commissioner.



Other key areas include domestic violence, modern slavery and human trafficking, organised crime and delivering safer neighbourhood.



Mr Jones said he consulted widely and listened to the Chief Constable, Mark Polin, in drawing up the new police and crime plan, which sets the direction of policing in North Wales for the next five years.



He said: “The plan also reflects the changing face of policing with the emerging and often hidden crimes like modern slavery and human trafficking and child sexual exploitation, with the threat posed by online paedophiles.



“The number of rape and other serious sexual assaults reported to the police are high.



“However, they remain under-reported and more needs to be done to encourage victims to come forward, regardless of when the crime was committed.”



Mr Jones vowed more work with partners to safeguard children, the development of the paedophile and online investigation team (POLIT) in identifying perpetrators of child sexual exploitation, plus an increase in programmes to reduce repeat offending.



He said: “Paedophiles are becoming increasingly sophisticated so it is vitally important that we respond accordingly with a team of our own experts catching those committing these types of crime and bringing them to justice.



“I’m very happy to support the force in providing as much resources as needed to ensure that children, wherever they may be in the world, are safe.



“We will provide an overall better service for victims affected by domestic and sexual abuse and I want more perpetrators brought to justice so they can answer for their appalling crimes.”



Mr Polin said North Wales Police was responding to these new risks and threats posed to communities.



He added: “As well as focusing on the emerging crimes, we will continue to do what the public want us to do in the traditional sense, by responding to the calls that they make to us and responding to the threats that they face in their communities across North Wales.”



To read the North Wales police and crime plan in full, go online at: www.nwpcc.cymru