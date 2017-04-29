Welsh Ambulance app in line for awards

A WELSH Ambulance Service app which helps frontline staff to interact with patients who have additional communication needs has been nominated for two awards.

The new app was launched in December 2016 to assist people who are deaf, don't speak English as their first language, have learning difficulties, or whose illness or injury affects their communication.

Since then it has been downloaded almost 2,000 times and uses images and supporting text to find out information about patients, such as their symptoms.

The bilingual app has now been shortlisted for the finals of both the Patient Safety Awards and the Excellence Wales Awards.

The Patient Safety Awards recognise UK organisations striving to improve patient safety in healthcare, while the Action on Hearing Loss Excellence Wales Awards celebrate those going above and beyond to be accessible to people in Wales who are deaf or have hearing loss.

Claire Bevan, the Welsh Ambulance Service’s Director of Quality, Safety and Patient Experience, said: “We are delighted that this positive step forward in communicating with our patients has been recognised with nominations at two prestigious awards events.

“It’s really encouraging to see that the app is being so well used by our staff, volunteers and patients, and we are now starting to see the benefits. This app provides a simple and timely way to discover that information and we’re looking forward to the awards ceremonies.”

The trust will find out if it has won at the awards ceremony's - the Patient Safety Awards takes place in Manchester on July 4 and the Excellence Wales Awards 2017 ceremony is in Cardiff on May 5.

The app is based on a small booklet which was originally developed by The Clear Communication People Ltd and The London Ambulance Service in 2011.

It is available to download on devices using the iOS, Android and Blackberry systems.