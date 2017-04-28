Anglesey man jailed for Menai Bridge Christmas Day stabbing

AN Anglesey man has been jailed after appearing before court for stabbing a 62-year-old man in Menai Bridge.

On Friday, April 28, Geno Maher (44), appeared before Caernarfon Crown Court and was sentenced for stabbing and wounding the man on Christmas day in 2016.

Maher received 30 months imprisonment and was placed on a Restraining Order, not to have any contact with his victim, for five years.

Detective Constable Dave Owens, at Llangefni CID, said: “Maher is a prolific offender and his sentence will I’m sure bring a huge degree of relief and reassurance to many in our local communities.

“Those who carry knives and use violence must realise there is a consequence to their actions. Knives can inflict terrible injuries and it is reassuring to see the courts acknowledging such.”

“North Wales Police welcomes the sentence, and we remain determined to effectively target those who cause significant harm in our communities – our message is clear - there will be no hiding place”