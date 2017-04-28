Appeal to readers across North Wales ahead of Princess Diana documentary

AN APPEAL for memories is being made ahead of film about the life and death of Princess Diana of Wales.



Testimony Films, an independent documentary company, is researching a new BBC1 Wales documentary about the late Princess to mark the 20th anniversary of her death.



It is hoped that some Journal, Pioneer, Free Press and Chronicle readers may have ” vivid memories” of Diana, which the company can use in their film, which is to be based on ordinary people’s stories.



Emily Sivyer, assistant producer at Testimony Films, said: “We are making a BBC Wales documentary film on the life and death of Diana Princess of Wales to coincide with the 20th anniversary of her death in August. It tells the story of her relationship with the people of Wales. She visited Wales many times, including her famous trip with Prince Charles in 1981 just prior to the wedding.



“She was also involved with many Welsh charities and organisations too. Her tragic death was commemorated by thousands of people across Wales. For many she was the People’s Princess - though not all had kindly feelings towards her.”



Testimony Films most recent BBC films include, ‘Pedalling Dreams - The Raleigh Story’, on BBC4 and, ‘Surviving Aberfan’ for BBC1 Wales.



Emily added: “We would like to hear from anyone with a story to tell about Diana - about meeting her on a Royal visit, or photographing and filming her on a home video. We’re interested in stories of watching the Royal Wedding and holding a street party to celebrate it. We’re interested in speaking to anyone who was a great fan of Diana and who was inspired by her ideas, her charity work and her fashion sense - and who identified closely with her when she went through her separation and divorce.



“We’re also interested in hearing from people who were deeply affected by her tragic death. All correspondence is kept confidential at this stage and is for research purposes only.”



Anyone who wishes to share memories can contact Emily by emailing emily.sivyer@testimonyfilms.com or telephone 0117 925 8589.