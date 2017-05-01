Emilia is first Romany girl to lift beauty contest crown

A young girl from Anglesey created history recently as she became the first ever Romany Gypsy to be crowned Miss Anglesey and Gwynedd.



At the Miss Wales Final at the Riverfront theatre in Newport, on April 8, Emilia Williams, 17, from Gaerwen, received the honour.



The aspiring nuclear police office is currently a uniformed public service student at Coleg Menai in Bangor.



Emilia has supported community groups, charities and other organisations on her way to being crowned.



She has also spent time volunteering with the Royal Voluntary Service in Ysbyty Gwynedd, Bangor and has helped raise money for the Miss World charity, Beauty With a Purpose.



Talking about her success, Emilia said: “Being crowned felt like such an achievement for me because it’s something that I have been wanting since I was 14 and I looked up to the previous title holders.



“I want to encourage younger girls to do the same.



“I wanted to break the typical stereotypes that you hear about gypsies and travellers in today’s society.



“Being on the stage felt so natural and I wish I could do it all over again.



“It’s an empowering experience, all the girls were rooting for one another and that made it such an enjoyable night.”

