Body found by Menai Straits believed to be missing Caernarfon man Jonathon Edwards

A MAN’S body was found on the mainland side of the Menai Straits shoreline near Bangor during the early evening of Tuesday, April 25.

>body_text<He was pronounced dead at the scene and whilst no formal identification has taken place, police officers believe it to be 21-year-old Jonathon Edwards, missing from his Caernarfon home since March 19.

His family have been informed.

On Thursday, further tests confirmed his identity as Jonathon Edwards and Police revisited the family to pass on the sad news.

Sergeant Rhys Gough, at Caernarfon Police Station said “Our thoughts are very much with Jonathon’s family and on their behalf I’d ask their privacy be respected at this very difficult time”

The death is not being treated as suspicious and HM Coroner for North West Wales Mr Dewi Pritchard-Jones has been notified.