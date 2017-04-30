Champions League trophy visits Bangor

FOOTBALL fans queued to have their pictures taken with the UEFA Champions League trophy on its visit to Bangor.



The iconic piece of silverware was on show – along with its women's football equivalent – at the Bangor University Stadium on Monday.



Bangor City FC’s Brazilian striker, Rodrigo Branco, posed with the trophy and later held training sessions with some of the children who came along.



He said: “For me it was surreal seeing the Champions League trophy right in front of me.



“It made me think back to the times when I was a kid and dreamt of being a footballer playing in Europe.”



He added: “Coaching the children on the day was a real pleasure for me.



“I’m glad that I’m able to provide some guidance for the aspiring local footballers in the area.”



A spokesman for Ysgol Glynadda, whose football team had a photo taken with the trophy, said: “It’s made for a fun day out for the children and it was nice seeing their eyes light up when they saw the trophy.



“I’m sure that it’s a day that they will never forget!”



The Champions League trophy is on tour around Wales en route to the National Stadium of Wales in Cardiff where the final will be played on June 3, with the Women's Champions League final being held at the Cardiff City Stadium two days earlier.



Liverpool and Wales legend Ian Rush, the 2017 UEFA Champions League final ambassador, and First Minister for Wales Carwyn Jones travelled to Switzerland to officially receive the trophy.



Having already passed through Bangor, Llandudno, Harlech and Bala, its next stop will be Beaumaris Castle on Saturday, April 29, followed by Portmeirion on Sunday, April 30.