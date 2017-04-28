There’s 'Non' better to take on new society role

A Bangor University student has been chosen as the Anglesey Agricultural Society’s new ambassador.



Non Gwenllian Williams, of Parc Isaf, Tyn Lon, is studying a PhD in agriculture at the university and recently received news of her role.



The society’s junior panel decided it was time to refresh the competition with the aim to attract more competitors, and in doing so it received an increased number of applications.



The panel of five judges welcomed all applicants to an interview, and enjoyed an evening discussing new and exciting ideas for the society and the show. They then decided that Non was the best candidate for the job.



In her spare time, Non breeds and exhibits mountain ponies and Welsh Cobs, and is an active member of the Anglesey young farmers.Anglesey Agricultural Show takes place on August 15 and 16.



Non Gwenllian Williams said: “It is an honour to be chosen as the Anglesey Agricultural Society’s ambassador for the coming year. I look forward to representing the society at various agricultural events across North Wales, especially the Anglesey Show of course.”



Charlotte Rose Jones, of Parciau, Carmel, was chosen as deputy ambassador, having been a secretary at the Anglesey Show in the past.



Nia Medi Williams, Anglesey Agricultural Society chair, said “It worked well to host the competition prior to the show and will give us an opportunity to work with the ambassador and deputy to develop a detailed itinerary for the year.



“I hope Non and Charlotte enjoy the year representing the society.”

