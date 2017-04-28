Cavity wall insulation "a scandal" says MP

Inappropriate and incorrectly installed cavity wall insulation in homes across Wales has become a scandal according to MP Hywel Williams.



The Arfon politician has secured a parliamentary debate on the issue and is asking the Government to identify cases of botched installation, to set about rectifying them, and provide proper compensation to victims.



Mr Williams revealed he has received reports of issues involving cavity wall insulation in his Arfon constituency including Alwyn Williams.



The 75-year-old said: “It first started way back in 2009, so to think that I’m still having to deal with the damp caused by the insulation now is ridiculous.



”I really am at a loss, my wife and I are both in our seventies and it just isn’t fair.



”I hope that more people in our situation let their voices be heard and that Hywel Williams will persuade the government to take action.”



Cavity wall insulation is viewed as an effective energy saving measure and the Welsh and Westminster Governments through previous environmental schemes or deals provided financial help and incentives to householders to make energy-saving improvements to their homes.



Independent body The Cavity Insulation Guarantee Agency was established in 1995 to provide householders with an independent, uniform and dependable guarantee covering defects in materials and workmanship and 25 year guarantees for insulation fitted by registered installers in the UK.



The householder added: ”When I initially got in touch with CIGA, they claimed that it was not their fault because they hadn’t installed it thesmelves.



“A company from Flint had installed it for me but they don’t exist anymore so I can’t contact them.



”CIGA then told me to move my ornaments off the window sills and replace my curtains with roll-down blinds to try and let more air into my property.”



Hywel Williams MP said: “Many of my constituents had cavity wall insulation installed, believing it was suitable for their homes and for the weather conditions locally.



“The consumer redress process has so far been extremely unsatisfactory with vulnerable people left in damp and damaged homes.



“There is an opportunity for this government to put things right and my demand to them is that they take decisive action to protect consumers from further malpractice and to fully compensate all those who have been negatively affected by the Government-backed scheme.”

