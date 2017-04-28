Rare orange lobster escapes the dinner plate for Sea Zoo

A lobster saved from the pot has turned out to be extremely rare.



The unusual, bright orange creature destined for the dinner plates at an Anglesey seafood restaurant was spotted for its unusual colour and taken to Anglesey Sea Zoo in Brynsiencyn at the weekend.



Tristan Wood, director at The Lobster Pot, Church Bay, recognised the rare catch and contacted the sea zoo.



Anglesey Sea Zoo owner and director Frankie Hobro was keen for the lobster to become part of the conservation and breeding programme at the Sea Zoo.

She said: “In all the years I have been working in sustainable lobster fisheries, this is the first time I have seen a bright orange individual like this one.



The common European lobster is usually dark blue/green colour

She said: “This is an incredibly exciting addition to our captive breeding and conservation programme in the Lobster Hatchery of Wales, particularly as this individual is a female carrying eggs, known as a “berried hen”.



“We are eagerly anticipating the release of her larvae to see if they are also as orange and to see, as the juveniles develop and grow, if any of them are bright orange. It will be interesting to see if the adult female remains the same colour when she next moults, as our experience shows the vivid blue coloured lobsters can change colour through moulting.”

