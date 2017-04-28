New student accommodation plans for former Debenhams store in Bangor

A planning application to turn the former Debenhams store on Bangor High Street into a student apartment development has been submitted.



A fresh application has been handed in by developer John Sutton, who believes the scheme will boost the city centre’s economy.



The proposal outlines plans to install a new shop front and a single-storey extension on the rear of the building to provide two shops and accommodation for up to 49 students.e



Previous plans to transform the building, now called Castle Hill Arcade, into student flats were rejected by Gwynedd County Council after concerns from locals about the amount of student housing that already exists in Bangor.



Bangor City Council was against the idea, warning of an adverse impact to nearby listed buildings.



A statement from Cadnant Planning Ltd said: “Not only will the proposed development be of benefit to individuals moving into the accommodation but also, it will have the added positive impact of freeing up the current private housing stock for families and younger couples.



“One of the problems facing Wales is that young people are moving out of areas such as Gwynedd due to the lack of housing available to them. This proposal will no doubt help to alleviate this. In terms of economic benefits, the residents will be a valuable source of trade all year round to the businesses of Bangor and North Wales as the university study period lasts from September through to May/June. Student accommodation schemes have a vital role to play in the success of the local economy as students contribute significantly to the revenue of local shops and services.”

