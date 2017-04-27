Host of North Wales boxers gear up for Parc Eirias show

A HOST of talented boxers from the region will showcase their skills at a special event next month.

The bumper show, which is being put on by Mike Egan who owns Immortals Gym in Rhos-on-Sea, will be held at The Barn at Parc Eirias on Saturday, May 6.

There are a number of contests scheduled throughout the event, with the talented Bryn Jones putting his British Boxing Union Light Middleweight title on the line against Martin Pelo Jones in what is expected to be one of the highlights of the evening.

Ryan Mac, who is fresh off a polished win over Mark Sweetman, will also be competing at the showcase, with another strong showing expected from the fighter after drawing rave reviews during his first title defence against the fancied Rhyl slugger.

Denbigh Boxing Club will also be well represented with Steph Farley and Liam Vaughan in action against Sylwia Doligala and Daf Jones respectively, while the likes of Lee Blundell, Tomas Zilka, Kyle Ellis and Victor Da Silva also expected to catch the eye.

Azz Whitley will test his credentials against Danny Burke in what could potentially be the fight of the night, while the highly thought of Mikey Roberts will lock horns with Pete Brook, who is representing The Rock Combat.

A large turnout is expected for the bill, which will begin at 5.30pm.

Doors open at 5pm and tickets are priced at £25 standard or £40 VIP and anyone wishing to purchase tickets can do so via the Immortals Gym or from any of the fighters on the bill.