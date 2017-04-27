Teenage cyclist in critical condition after collision with wall near Pwllheli

A teenager is in a serious condition following a collision near Pwllheli on Wednesday evening involving a pedal cycle.

At 4.50pm police were called by the Ambulance Service to a report of a collision whereby a 17-year-old had collided with a wall on an unclassified road in Mynytho heading towards Abersoch.

The Air Ambulance attended and the 17-year-old was airlifted to hospital in Stoke where his condition is currently described as critical.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses and anybody who may have information is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting reference number V059150.