Bangor bowling attack leads way in convincing Chirk win

TITLE hopefuls Bangor started their quest for the North Wales Premier Division crown with a comfortable five wicket success over newly promoted Chirk.

Despite missing overseas star Francois Mostert, a stunning all-round bowling display ensured a comfortable day’s work for the fancied side, who will look to follow-up their opening fixture success when they travel to Mochdre on Saturday.

David Winter wasted no time in steaming into the visiting batsman, taking Nathan Aldridge (5) James Carter (0) and Steve Kelshaw (0) in quick succession to end a devastating spell on 3-19 from five overs.

Nick Flack made just two before he became Andrew Williams’ first victim of the afternoon, and the same bowler took a further two wickets to come off with figures of 3-19.

Skipper Andrew Swarbrick provided some resistance with a knock of 27 before he was eventually dismissed by Tomos Davies (3-20), but the lower order wilted under the pressure to ensure te away side set a poor target of 66 all out.

Sion Evans was out cheaply when caught lbw by Swarbrick for two, and concern grew when the home side lost Nadeem Rehman and Zain Anwar for six and a duck respectively.

The home side recovered well from the early setback, with Winter (16) and captain Robert Marshall (24) providing them with the runs needed to get over the line for the loss of five wickets after 22 overs of play.

Saturday’s clash sees them come up against another fancied side in Mochdre, who will be looking to avoid a second consecutive loss after they suffered a 21-run reverse at champions Llandudno.