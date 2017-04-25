Menai Bridge begin title tilt with Brymbo win

MENAI Bridge began their tilt at the North Wales Premier Division crown with a 71-run win at Brymbo.

Dion Holden’s side hit the ground running in what was an impressive display on both sides of the ball, and they will look to make it two wins in succession this Saturday when they host a dangerous St Asaph side.

Despite losing Holden (7) and Arwel Thomas (0) early on, the home side steadied the ship thanks to an impressive partnership from Jack Gower and Robbie Jones, who smashed 80 and 53 respectively before they were removed by Matthew Turner (4-46) and Gareth Boys.

Gethin Roberts contributed 21 before he was sent packing by Boys (2-42), and Danny Creek was run out on 16 as the hosts managed to put on 210-7 from their 50 overs.

The home run defence began well when the opening pair of Dafydd Rhys (27) and James Claybrook (24) were ousted by Dion Owen and Gerallt Roberts, while Zach Ringrose took the prized scalp of Mohamed Jayman when he was caught by Gower for 11.

Roberts helped himself to another wicket when he removed Dan Parry for four on his way to figures of 4-29 from 12 off 12 overs, while Thomas claimed the wickets of top scorer Jonny Lister (29) and Ben Roberts (2) as the visitors mustered just 139 all out in reply from their 39.4 overs.

Things promise to be far tougher this weekend against a St Asaph side that impressed considerably in their opening day thrashing of Llanrwst.