Welsh Alliance round-up: Glantraeth inch closer to Division One crown

GLANTRAETH are on the brink of securing the Division One crown after a 5-1 hammering of struggling Llanrwst United.

The home side came out strongly and opened the scoring on nine minutes through Harry Galeotti, before Keiron Jeffries doubled their advantage with a neat finish a minute before the break.

Hotshot Corrig McGonigle continued his scoring streak with a powerful effort on 61 minutes, before Shaun Lock sealed the points on 65.

Luke Roberts managed a consolation for the Rwsters on 72 minutes, but prolific striker McGonigle completed the scoring on 78 to take his tally to 36 league goals for the season.

Llanberis were undone by a hat-trick from Mark Roberts as they fell to a 3-2 reverse to Llandrynog United, while a brace from Matthew Phillips was the highlight of Llanrug United’s 4-1 triumph over relegated Glan Conwy.

A hat-trick from Aaron Hughes was the catalyst behind Nantlle Vale’s 6-0 thrashing of Abergele Town, and Llangefni Town picked up a valuable 2-1 win at Pwllhelli thanks to efforts from Craig Evans and Craig Roberts.

Champions Trearddur Bay were convincingly beaten 5-0 at St Asaph City, with Barmouth and Dyffryn United sharing a goalless draw with Penrhyndeudraeth.

In Division Two, Mynydd Llandegai moved into second spot after goals from Iwan Morris, Alwyn Roberts (2), Wyn Morris and Steve Tindall gave them a thrilling 5-4 success over in-form Prestatyn Sports.

Gaerwen were unable to do them any favours as they were downed 1-0 at home to leaders Llandudno Albion, while Llanfairpwll saw their good recent run come to an abrupt halt as they were beaten 3-0 by one-time title hopefuls Penmaenmawr Phoenix.

A brace apiece from Tudor Roberts and Gareth Allman helped Amlwch Town to an 8-0 rout at Llanllyfni, while Y Felinheli had strikes from Gruff John, Irfon Emyr and Daniel Hughes to thank for a 3-2 victory over Blaenau Ffestiniog.