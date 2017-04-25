Wing wizard Danny Brookwell extends Caernarfon Town deal

ANOTHER influential figure has agreed to stay on at Caernarfon Town next season.

Wing wizard Danny Brookwell has been rewarded for a series of exceptional performances with a new deal at The Oval, with the gifted forward establishing himself as a fan favourite with the Cofis since his arrival from Glantraeth.

Manager Iwan Williams, said: “Since I spotted Danny playing for Glantraeth eighteen months ago he has developed into one of the best players in the Cymru Alliance.

“This has naturally resulted in a couple of Welsh Premier clubs showing interest in him so for Danny to commit to us proves how much he wants to drive the club forward.

“Danny is your complete package, he’ll give you everything on the pitch and off it. His attitude and professionalism is second to none and he would run through a brick wall for me.

“The progress he’s made at the club thus far is unbelievable but that’s down to the type of character he is and the willingness he has to do well. I do though believe that Danny still has room to develop and we as a management team are very excited about the prospect of seeing him do that with us at the Oval.”