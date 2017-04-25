Caernarfon Town gear up for cup final with Buckley Town rout

CAERNARFON Town geared up for their crunch Huws Gray Cup final clash with a resounding 6-0 win over Buckley Town.

Saturday’s tie against Holyhead Hotspur (2.30pm) at the New Stadium is expected to draw a large crowd, and the Canaries boosted their morale with an easy triumph in what was their final league contest of the season.

The home side missed a host of chances early on through Danny Brookwell, Nathan Craig and Jay Gibbs, but talented forward Brookwell finally broke the deadlock on 32 minutes when he found the corner after fine approach play from Darren Thomas.

Things got even better soon after when top scorer Jamie Breese steered home a Brookwell cross to double the Cofis’ advantage four minutes before the interval.

After the break saw even more dominance from Iwan Williams’ men, with Breese finding the net again with a composed effort on 54 minutes following more good work from Thomas, and the striker rounded off a profitable evening at the office with his hat-trick on 67 to end the season on 21 league goals.

The away side gifted the Canaries a fifth courtesy of an own goal shortly after, before talisman Thomas got in on the act with a superb individual strike on 88 minutes, where he beat three men with ease before finding the corner.

Williams’ side finish the campaign in second place and 16 points behind promoted Prestatyn Town, but they get the chance to end the season with some silverware this weekend as they look to retain the cup at the expense of the improving Harbourmen.