Bangor City interim boss Taylor-Fletcher expects tough playoff test against red hot Newtown

BANGOR City interim boss Gary Taylor-Fletcher is expecting a tough test when his side take on Newtown in the Dafabet Welsh Premier League playoffs.

The Citizens finished the season in fourth place following their 2-0 defeat to Carmarthen Town, and they will be hoping for better fortunate when they host a red hot Robins’ side on May 6 as the race for Europe hots-up (2.30pm).

The former Football League star, said: “The first half I thought we did alright, but we became very frustrated in the second which you could see in our overall play.

“You have to take the result into context, we said before the game that we didn’t want any further injuries as we were down to the bar bones of the squad and we have managed to get away with that for the time in a long while, and now our focus will be the playoffs and getting that Europa League spot.

“Newtown are going to be a very tough test for us as they are scoring for fun at the moment, and we must take control early on as they are going to fancy their chances.

“Hopefully we will get four or five bodies back this week so that should give me a welcome headache in terms of who I put back into the team, which is going to be a massive help.”

Despite dominating the early stages, the hosts found themselves behind at the break thanks to a neat finish from Liam Thomas on 12 minutes.

The Old Gold, chasing home advantage in the playoffs against Cardiff Met, doubled their advantage within ten minutes of the restart when Thomas grabbed his brace by finishing coolly when one on one with the Bangor stopper, becoming Carmarthen's all-time top-scorer in the process.