False start for trio on opening weekend of the North Wales Cricket League

Brymbo’s hopes for a successful Premier Division campaign got off to a false start as they were beaten by Menai Bridge by 71 runs.



Having won the toss and elected to bat, Menai set about posting 210 for seven from their 50 overs, Jack Gower (80) and Robbie Jones (53) in the runs.



Matthew Turner (4-46) was the pick of the Brymbo bowling attack, although he could do little about a 103-run third wicket partnership between Gower and Jones.



Dafydd Rhys (27) and James Claybrook (24) got the Brymbo reply off to a promising start, but once they departed only two further home batsmen reached double figures, including top scorer Jonny Lister (29), as they were rolled out for 139.



Chirk endured a top-flight return to forget as they lost by five wickets at Bangor.



Only captain Andrew Swarbrick (27) and Gareth Partridge (20) reached double figures as Chirk were skittled for 66, David Winter, Tomos Davies and Andy Williams picking up three wickets apiece.



Swarbrick and Wynn Jones grabbed two wickets each as Chirk fought hard with the ball, but Bangor crossed the finishing line inside 23 overs.



David Fox picked up where he left off last season, but his century was not enough to prevent Connah’s Quay from losing a high scoring game against Denbigh by six runs.



Having won the toss and electing to bat, Denbigh set about posting 304 for five on a typically batsmen friendly Central Park wicket.



Harrison Jones top scored for Denbigh with an unbeaten 118, while overseas pro Jackson Braddock-Pajo (106) also reached three figures as Wes Gilliam picked up three wickets for the hosts.



Quay’s reply was built around key duo Fox (108) and Martin Burger (92), but once they had departed, Stuart Griffiths (4-57) and Jack Griffiths (3-40) made sure of a narrow win for Denbigh.



Champions Llandudno got their title defence off to a winning start as they recorded a 21-run success over visiting Mochdre.



Llandudno posted 159, which proved to be enough as Mochdre were bowled out for just 138.



St Asaph announced their top-flight return with a ruthless 261-run triumph over Llanrwst. Matthew Ryan struck a 112-ball 143, which included 17 fours and two sixes as St Asaph posted 327 for five having won the toss, Will Ryan adding 64.



Daniel Ryan continued the Saints’ feelgood factor with 4-21 and Jason Foulkes bagged 3-13 as Llanrwst were bundled out for just 66.



Northop showed why they are talked about as Division One promotion contenders by securing an eight-wicket win over Abergele.



Andy Poynton was the man of the moment with the ball for Northop as he pocketed 6-24 to help skittle Abergele out for just 110.



Lloyd Hayes set a platform at the top of the order for Northop with 30, before the returning Gareth Williams marked his comeback with an 39 not out to see the Flintshire side home.



Pontblyddyn’s attempts to make an instant impression on the second-tier were denied as they lost to Pwllheli by 107 runs.



James Birch (6-30) and James Hughes (4-36) combined impressively to help Pontblyddyn bowl Pwllheli out for 187.



But that total proved more than enough with only three home players reaching double figures as Pontblyddyn were rolled out for just 80 from just 22 overs of their reply.



Carmel and District kept their nerve to claim a 17-run home victory over Mold.



Gwion Dafydd hit 25 as Carmel limped to 104 all out, Richard Crane (4-13) and Thomas North (3-17) combining in style for Mold.



Crane then hit 28 at the top of the order as Mold made their way to 67 for two, but a dramatic collapse saw them bowled out for just 87, Oliver Saynor scooping 4-5.



Llay Welfare got their season off to a winning start as they recorded a 66-run home win over Bethesda.



Tom Crewe top scored with 70 as Llay as they posted 170 for nine, which was helped by Jack Parry’s 33 and the same number of extras.



Llay’s bowling attack combined to roll Bethesda out for 113, Phil Bray (3-7), Dave Phennah (2-16), Nathan Humphreys (2-20) and Ethan Griffiths (2-28) all in the wickets.



It was a tough day at the office for Bersham as they were beaten at Conwy by 173 runs. Conwy posted 227 for eight, before Bersham were skittled for 54.



Gwersyllt Park’s day wasn’t any easier as they suffered a 178-run loss at the hands of Dolgellau.



Eric Herbert struck a ton as Dolgellau posted 295 for seven, which Gwersyllt (117) fell considerably short of.

