RGC head coach Jones issues rallying cry to supporters ahead of Carmarthen clash

RGC will be displaying their WRU National Cup trophy this Saturday when they host Carmarthen Quins at Parc Eirias (2.30pm).

The Gogs turn their attentions to securing a Principality Premiership playoff spot to round off a memorable top flight season, and fans will get a chance to have a photo with the trophy at the fan zone before the contest from 1pm.

With two games of the season remaining, Mark Jones’ side occupy fourth spot and are just one point clear of Saturdya’s opponents and Pontypridd, who they narrowly beat in the final and face on their travels in their final league clash.

Jones, said: “The win at the Principality Stadium gives us momentum, the big thing for us was getting back on track against Ebbw Vale and with the cup victory we need to carry that on against Carmarthen Quins.

“To finish in the top four we need to do our job, but also rely on teams around us slipping up. If we win we can apply that pressure to those teams.

“With 10 points available we need as many as those as possible, so the focus needs to be on putting in a performance against Carmarthen. A few players have some bumps and bruises so with the week off has helped recovery. Injuries to Alex Schwarz and Maredydd Francis gives an opportunity to other players to come in and for us to freshen the team up with some players, and add some energy.

“The supporters have been amazing this year, both home and away and we were delighted to give them some silverware on Sunday, but we need them to back as against Quins. They will be dangerous as even though they are not in the play-off race, I am sure they will want to come up and play some attacking rugby.”