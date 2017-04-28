Antiques programme Flog It! is coming to Penrhyn Castle

A Popular BBC One antiques programme will be visiting North Wales next month.



Between 9.30am and 4pm on Thursday, May 4, Flog It! - which is presented by Paul Martin - will be visiting Bangor’s Penrhyn Castle as part of its 16th series.



Members of the public are invited to visit the National Trust Property with up to three antiques or collectables they might be interested in selling.



Once valued, the owner and a team of experts decide whether an object is filmed and it gets sent to Rogers Jones Auctioneers in Colwyn Bay for inclusion in their sale on Tuesday, May 23.



Everyone who goes along to the valuation day will receive a free appraisal of their items – even if their antiques are not chosen for filming or to go forward for auction.



Nerys Jones, general manager at Penrhyn said “We’re delighted to have been chosen to host Flog It! and to be part of such a great show. There will be something really special about filming in the Grand Hall here at Penrhyn Castle, we can’t wait.



“Everyone is really looking forward to the day and excited to see what wonderful items people bring in to be valued. Who knows what hidden gems we may uncover.”



The BBC will be making four editions of the show featuring Penrhyn Castle and they will be transmitted within eighteen months of recording. Paul Martin will be joined at the valuation day by on screen experts Adam Partridge, David Harper and Claire Rawle.



Entry to the castle will be free and limited to those wishing to have items valued only.



The Railway Museum, Victorian Kitchens and gardens will be open as normal. Normal admission prices apply to all other visitors, free for members.

