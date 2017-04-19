RGC win makes fifth region a realistic aim

Whether North Wales has a future as the fifth region in Welsh rugby was the pressing question coming out of RGC's WRU National Cup victory.



The Parc Eirias side were triumphant on their first visit to Cardiff's Principality stadium beating twelve time finalists Pontypridd 15-11.



Gogs captain Maerdydd Francis who came off the pitch with five minutes to go following a collision, thinks that the amount of travelling fans who followed the team to Cardiff shows there is support for the idea to become a reality.



He said: "I think you can see from the amount of our fans who are here today it's got backing from all over North Wales. With the backing of all those fans, I can only see it going one place.



"The potential has always been in North Wales and now we have a hub where we can put all the youth together in one team. If we can keep the conveyor belt of talent coming through hopefully we can have many years of success at this level."



Mark Jones, who became head coach of the side in August, feels "at some point in the future" North Wales could become a region and that his players would relish the opportunity.



"The support we've seen here today is only a microscopic version of what would be there if this was put on the big stage. If you want to grow this it's got legs I think.



"I'm sure our players would love the task of trying to get into the regional team. The biggest thing for us at the moment is making sure there is an outlet for young rugby players of North Wales." the head coach said.



Jones feels his team, who are still hunting for a play off place, will be treated differently by opposition next season.



He said: "This trophy could give us an edge because we are there to be shot at now."



Man of the match Jacob Botica had a very interested spectator in the stands who he was keen to impress - his dad former All Blacks star Frano Botica.



Botica said: "Being awarded man of the match in front of my father was a very proud moment. We had to dig deep in the last ten but we got there in the end.



"My father told me to take in the atmosphere and once my boots are on give it my best. I hope I made him proud."



RGC next take to the pitch against Camarthen on April 29 knowing that the result will have big implications for their top four hopes.



Jones said: "We've got Camarthen next and we have to get that game right to keep our hopes alive.



"We'll take a few days off and then get back to training. For tonight we'll enjoy what we've done on the pitch today."