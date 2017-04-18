Rugby round-up: Dolgellau up to second but Caernarfon lose to title favourites

TITLE chasing Dolgellau moved into second place in Division Two North with a resounding 36-14 win over Llanidloes.

The home side opened the scoring on ten minutes when Gerwyn Pugh intercepted a wayward pass to score under the posts. Henri Roberts converted.

Five minutes later they increased their advantage when Dylan Evans crossed the white wash after good work from Gerwyn Thomas and Colin Markham.

Former RGC Academy and Rydal Penrhos School star Danny Evans was on hand to touch down soon after for the hosts after being fed by Carwyn Hughes on 20 minutes, and they went over again on the stroke of half time when Roberts finished off a fine team move to seal the bonus point before the break.

After the break saw Roberts dive over for his second of the afternoon after a surging run from Evans on 43 minutes, but the visitors kept fighting and finally got their reward when full-back Dafydd Duggan crossed wide. Stand-off Adam Price put over the conversion from a difficult angle to further reduce the arrears.

The impressive Roberts rounded off a sensational individual performance by sealing his hat-trick to take his personal tally to 21 points, and despite Llan going over in the closing stages through Andrew Griffiths, the promotion chasers saw out the remainder of the contest in comfortable fashion, a result that moves them to within five points of leaders Llangefni.

CAERNARFON’S hopes of winning the Division One North title are over after they fell to a thrilling 48-34 loss to rivals Pwllheli.

The score board kept ticking over at regular intervals, opening with an Osian Parry Jones penalty following an offside call after three minutes. Aled Jones reciprocated a minute later for the Cofis for a holding on infringement.

Pwll scored the opening try of the contest when winger Robin Hughes intercepted a pass before bursting 60 metres to touch down. Parry Jones added the extras.

This provoked a good response from the visitors, who levelled when Gruff Ifor rounded off a fine team move involving Iolo Evans and Mac Jones, with Aled Jones kicking the conversion.

Parry Jones gave the home side the lead once again when he stretched for the corner, and they surged further clear when Gareth Williams charged over to score under the posts.

The Cofis clawed their way back to be within seven points when strong running centre Dafydd Lloyd Hughes capitalised on another quickly taken penalty to spin free from a tackle and ground out wide.

Bryn Granville's kick and chase set up Caernarfon's equalising score at the beginning of the second half and following replacement Rhys Evans’ intervention, Lloyd Hughes was yet again out through to score, and their comeback was complete when Dylan Gwyn latched on to a kick to cross the white wash.

Undeterred, the title favourites claimed a bonus point success thanks to a flurry of tries throughout the second period through Rhys Williams, Parry Jones and Kalim Kelemete to give them a vital win.