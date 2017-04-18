Welsh Alliance round-up: Glantraeth maintain seven point lead with Glan Conwy win

GLANTRAETH took another huge step towards the Division One crown with a narrow 3-2 win at relegated Glan Conwy.

A quick-fire brace from the prolific Corrig McGonigle on eight and nine minutes put them in the ascendancy, only for the basement dwellers to level matters before the break thanks to a double from Connor Davies.

With the game heading towards a stalemate, Matthew Jock popped up to give the visitors a vital winner on 85 minutes to maintain their seven point cushion at the top.

Llangefni Town had efforts from Craig Roberts, Craig Evans and Daniel Thomas to thank for a hard fought 3-2 win at Penrhyndeudraeth, while a hat-trick from Iwan Brooks was the highlight of Barmouth and Dyffryn United’s 5-3 triumph over Abergele Town.

Llanrug United continued their impressive to the season with a 4-0 rout at Llanrwst United, with Griff John Williams, David Noel Williams and Matthew Phillips on target, but there was no such luck for champions Trearddur Bay who were held 2-2 at home by St Asaph City.

In Division Two, improving Llanfairpwll caused a stir at the summit by recording a shock 3-1 win over leaders Llandudno Albion.

Greg Parry and Matthew Cole gave the home side a two-goal cushion at the interval, and Oisan Jones’ neat finish on 64 minutes sealed the victory.

A two goal salvo from Gavin Davies was not enough to secure points for Llanllyfni as they were downed 5-2 by Penmaenmawr Phoenix, and Cemaes Bay were on the receiving end of a 4-2 reverse to promotion chasing Prestatyn Sports.