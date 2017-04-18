Holyhead Hotspur end campaign with impressive success at Caersws

IN-FORM Holyhead Hotspur ended their Huws Gray Alliance campaign on a high with a 4-2 success at Caersws.

The Harbourmen have ended the season strongly after a disappointing start which saw them in the drop zone, and manager Campbell Harrison can take plenty of positives from recent efforts as he prepares for a possible promotion push next term.

The visitors started the game on the front foot and they took the lead on 28 minutes when Brendun Hogan finished well after a fine team move.

This provoked a strong response from the Bluebirds, who levelled matters on 39 minutes when Luke Evans found the net, only for them to be pegged back again immediately following the restart when gifted forward Mel McGinness converted his 18th league goal of the season.

After the break saw the home side get themselves back into the game again when Graham Evans took advantage of some hesitant defending to steer home on 69 minutes.

Harrison’s side had the final word after a strong end to the contest, which saw them score two goals in the final quarter of the contest courtesy of Jack Griffiths and Dewi Thomas.

The result sees the Harbourmen in eighth spot in the standings and are guaranteed a top half finish in what has been a season of two halves for the Anglesey outfit.